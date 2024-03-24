Viral video shows Holi colour forcefully poured on Muslim women in Bijnor, 1 arrested
Bijnor Police warned that action will be taken against those found harassing people by forcefully applying Holi colours.
A video of a few revellers stopping a biker and then forcefully applying Holi colours to the pillion riders -- both women-- went viral prompting the Bijnor Police to take action against the harassment in the name of Holi celebration. One was arrested and the other three involved in the harassment identified from the CCTV footage were detained, police said. The incident took place on Saturday when a man and two women were going to a medicine shop. Some three to four people, unknown to the family, stopped them and applied Holi colours, despite their objection.
In the viral video, the Muslim women could be seen arguing with the revellers as their motorcycle was stopped. First, the man was smeared with colours and then a bucket of water was poured on the two women. The revellers raised chants like Har Har Mahadev, Jai Shri Ram and Holi hai.
"Holi is an auspicious festival. Do not harass anyone, do not put colours on people forcefully. Action will be taken against people found breaking the law," Bijnor Police Neeraj Jadaun said in a video message issued in the context of the viral video.
Actor Swara Bhasker reacted to the viral video and said this was an incident of criminal physical assault. "Shameful that this is what Hindu festivities are for mobs who have impunity from the highest powers in the land," Swara Bhasker wrote.
