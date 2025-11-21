Viral video: Woman cooks maggi in electric kettle inside train, Railways fumes

The Indian Railways on Friday reacted to a viral video showing a woman cooking Maggi in an electric kettle onboard a train, saying action is being initiated. The woman, speaking in Marathi, showed Maggi cooking in the kettle.(Screengrab/@WokePandemic)

The woman had plugged in an electric kettle to cook maggi and other food items during her journey and was seen flaunting the action in a viral video.

The woman, speaking in Marathi, showed Maggi cooking in the kettle with tea placed beside it, and said she had served “readymade breakfast” to the co-passenger next to her. "I mean to say that I don't even have a holiday here. My kitchen is still working," the woman said in the clip.

Not only did the woman cook maggi in the kettle, but also said that she prepared tea for around 15 people in the same kettle prior to that. It was not clear which train the woman was travelling on.

The woman's video sparked massive outrage online, with users questioning how she could risk the lives of other passengers. People argued that the sockets provided on trains are meant for low-power devices and not appliances like electric kettles.

Taking cognizance of the viral video, the Central Railways said that the use of electric kettles on trains was strictly prohibited, and highlighted how dangerous it could be.

"Action is being initiated against the channel and the person concerned," the Central Railways said in a tweet. The authorities said that the use of electric kettle on a train was unsafe and could be hazardous to passengers around.

"It can lead to fire incidence and be disastrous for other passengers also. May also cause disruption of electric supply and malfunction of the AC and other electronic ports in the Train," the tweet further read.

Passengers have been asked to refrain from using such appliances on trains and report any incidents to authorities.