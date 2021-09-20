Visakhapatnam couple has twins same day they lost 2 daughters

A Visakhapatnam couple became the proud parents of twin daughters the same day two of their children were killed two years ago in a boat accident. T Appala Raju and Bhagyalakshmi lost their daughters in a boat accident on September 15, 2019, in the Godavari river. Appala Raju’s mother was also killed in the accident as they were going to Lord Ram's temple in Bhadrachalam in the neighbouring state of Telangana, according to news agency PTI.

"We are so happy and blessed. It’s all God’s grace," Bhagyalakshmi was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Bhagyalakshmi and her husband, who works with a glass manufacturing unit, approached a fertility centre in the city last year. And, they were blessed with twin daughters delivered through the IVF process on September 15. "We did not expect twins, but it’s a real blessing," Bhagyalakshmi said, according to PTI.

The twins weighed 1.9kg and 1.6kg and are healthy.

Dr Sudha Padmasree said the case was taken up as a challenge and priority, reported the agency. "The couple were fully supportive," she added.

The boat with 77 passengers on board capsized on September 15, 2019, in the swirling waters of Godavari river at Katchuluru of Devipatnam block in Andhra Pradesh’s Godavari district killing 51 people. The 77 passengers were on their way to the picturesque tourist spot Papikondalu, about 60km from Rajahmundry.

