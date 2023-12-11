Vishnu Deo Sai to take oath as Chhattisgarh CM on December 13, PM Modi & Shah to attend

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vishnu Deo Sai will take oath as the new Chhattisgarh chief minister on December 13 in Raipur.

Vishnu Deo Sai was named as the new Chhattisgarh CM on Sunday.

He along with his council of ministers will be sworn-in at the event to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda and top BJP leaders.

Sai, a prominent tribal face of the BJP, was on Sunday elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party. The BJP-appointed central observers Arjun Munda, Sarbananda Sonowal and Dushyant Kumar Gautam had flown to Raipur and convened the meeting of newly elected party MLA-elects.

The decision to pick Sai was nine taken days after the saffron party stunned everyone by wresting Chhattisgarh from the Congress. The BJP won 54 out of 90 seats and reduced the Congress to just 35 seats. The Gondwana Gantantra Party managed to win one seat. Out of the 29 reserved seats for scheduled tribes, the BJP won 17, up from the three it won in 2018.“As chief minister, I will try to fulfil Modi’s guarantees (BJP’s pre-poll promises) through my government. Sanctioning 18 lakh (1.8 million) houses to beneficiaries of the housing scheme will be the first thing to be done," Sai had said after his appointment to the top post.

