‘Vision for Kashi to build quality infra for next generation’: PM Modi before Varanasi visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate various development projects worth more than ₹1,500 crore during his visit to Varanasi on Wednesday, he informed on Twitter. Taking to the micro-blogging site to announce the visit to his parliamentary constituency, PM Modi said, "These works will further ‘Ease of Living’ for the people of Kashi and Poorvanchal."

Key projects that PM Modi would inaugurate in Kashi include multi-level parking at Godaulia, Ro-Ro Vessels for tourism development and a three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway.

"Our vision for Kashi is to build quality infrastructure for the coming generations. In that spirit, will be laying the foundation stone for CIPET, rural projects under Jal Jeevan Mission and mango as well as vegetable integrated pack house in Karkhiyaon," he also wrote on Twitter.

PM Modi will also inaugurate a convention centre Rudraksh in Varanasi. "Constructed with Japanese assistance, this state-of-the-art centre will make Varanasi an attractive destination for conferences thus drawing more tourists and businesspersons to the city," he also informed.

Japanese company Fujita Corporation was given the contract to construct the convention centre Rudraksh. It built the centre and handed it over to the Varanasi Smart City recently for its management and operation.

The Prime Minister will also address a gathering at the IIT-BHU ground, where he will inaugurate the developmental projects.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday instructed officials to make foolproof arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Varanasi on July 15.

He also reviewed the preparations for the visit and inspected the IIT-BHU ground, VICCC ‘Rudraksh.’

