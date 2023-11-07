Visitors not allowed at Delhi, Punjab airports after Canada-based SFJ's threat

New Delhi: The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), regulatory authority for civil aviation in India, has asked airport operators in Delhi and Punjab to stop issuing airport entry passes to visitors, a step that comes after Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, founder of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), on Sunday, released a video threatening passengers o Air India flights. India has asked Canada to scale up Air India flights’ security after the threat to the airline. (AP)

Pannun threatened to blow up an Air India flight on the day of ICC world cup final, November 19.

The BCAS order, issued Monday evening, said: ‘Issue of TAEP’s (temporary airport entry pass) entry of visitors to the terminal building of the IGI (Indira Gandhi International) airport (in Delhi) and sale of visitors entry tickets will be banned.’

A Delhi airport official said that the BCAS order has been implemented. “We have implemented the order and all AEPs except for those involved in the operational work will remain suspended till November 30.”

The BCAS said that the step was being taken as a precautionary measure following continuous threat messages shared by the central agencies regarding “threat to civil aviation installations over all India airport like airports, airstrips, airfields, air force stations, helipads, flying schools and aviation training schools.”

The regulatory authority said the security agency at the airport will have to mandatorily have the secondary ladder point check (SLPC). Its order stated, ‘100% SLPC for all Air India flights at 161 Airport and airports in Punjab.’

The SLPC protocol is a mandatory check conducted on the BCAS’ instructions under which airline staff members are required to frisk passengers and their hand-luggage after the security clearance from the airport security Agency - Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is done, just before boarding the aircraft.

The BCAS also sent the order to the ministry of home affairs (MHA).

India has also asked Canada to scale up Air India flights’ security after the pro-Khalistani group’s Air India attack threat. India has also urged Canada to take action against Pannun for issuing the threat.

In a video clip that surfaced on November 4, Pannun can be heard saying, “We are asking all Sikhs to avoid boarding Air India flights on November 19. On that day, there will be a global blockade, and Air India will not be allowed to fly anywhere across the world. Sikhs, you do not travel by Air India after November 19. It can be life-threatening. This is my warning to the government of India.”