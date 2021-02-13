Vistara to start non-stop flights to Maldives from March 3

With Maldives emerging as a major holiday destination, Vistara – a joint venture of Tata Group and Singapore Airlines – on Saturday announced special non-stop flights between Mumbai and the island’s capital from March 3.

Vistara will operate flightsthrice a week to Male under India’s travel bubble agreement with Maldives. Airbus A320neo aircraft with three-class cabin configuration will fly on the route, making Vistara the only airline to offer travellers the choice of premium economy in addition to business and economy cabins on flights between India and Maldives.

“Our new service to the Maldives will give travellers greater access to one of India’s most-preferred holiday destinations. We are delighted at the opportunity of taking India’s best airline to more places and offering the very best of air travel to people flying between India and the Maldives while maintaining the highest standards of safety and hygiene,” said Leslie Thng, chief executive officer, Vistara.

"Vistara will accept all eligible customers meeting visa/entry requirements in both countries, as specified by the respective government bodies," the airline spokesperson said.

"All tourist establishments in the Maldives have been regulated to ensure that they are in line with the Covid-19 safe tourism guidelines issued by the Maldivian Ministry of Tourism along with a certification program to uphold high standards of safety and hygiene," the spokesperson added.