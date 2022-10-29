Vivek Agnihotri flags Twitter follower count as Elon Musk takes control

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Saturday hoped with Elon Musk taking over as Twitter Inc's new owner and the amended IT Rules in India coming into effect, "things may change where truth is not censored” - as he claimed that his followers' count on the micro-blogging site has increased since the release of his much-talked-about movie The Kashmir Files.

Agnihotri, however, claimed that he knew the “exact reason and which lobby is behind it”.

“Since the release of #TheKashmirFiles my follower count on @Twitter has been stuck at the same number. I know the exact reason and which lobby is behind it. I hope with new leader and India’s new IT bill things may change where truth is not censored,” the filmmaker tweeted.

On Friday, Agnihotri had posted a picture on Twitter of Vijaya Gadde, the head of legal, policy and trust at Twitter, with some people, including Twitter's ex-CEO Jack Dorsey holding a placard "smash brahminical patriarchy".

"They wanted to smash Brahminical Patriarchy but got smashed themselves. An example of Brahminical Justice. Thanks, Elon Musk," he added.

According to the new rules, government-appointed appellate committees will be formed in three months to resolve social media users' grievances that users may have against decisions of social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook on hosting contentious content.

According to the new rules, any person aggrieved by a decision of the grievance officer may prefer an appeal to the grievance appellate committee within a period of 30 days from the date of receipt of communication from the grievance officer.

The changes come as billionaire Musk takes control of Twitter, appointing himself head of the company and vowing to ensure free speech on the platform.

(With inputs from agencies)

