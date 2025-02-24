Menu Explore
Vivekananda International Foundation holds discussion on persecution of minorities in Bangladesh

ByHT News Desk
Feb 24, 2025 08:16 PM IST

The exhibition and panel discussion highlighted Vivekananda International Foundation’s commitment to advocate for human rights and foster meaningful.

New Delhi: The Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF) hosted an exhibition and panel discussion titled "The Never Ending Persecution of Minorities in Bangladesh," shedding light on the systemic discrimination and violence faced by religious and ethnic minorities in Bangladesh. The event, held at the VIF Auditorium in New Delhi, brought together distinguished experts, diplomats, and journalists to discuss the urgent human rights crisis unfolding in Bangladesh.

The panel featured Amb. Satish Chandra, Former Deputy National Security Advisor & Vice Chairman, VIF; Amb. Veena Sikri, Former High Commissioner to Bangladesh; Mr. François Gautier, Correspondent for Valeurs Actuelles; and Dr. Anirban Ganguly, Chairman & Trustee of the Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation, and it was chaired by Dr. Arvind Gupta, Director VIF. The exhibition was inaugurated by the speakers, after which the focus shifted to the panel discussion. Each speaker provided critical insights into the historical and ongoing persecution of minorities in a highly Islamized Bangladesh, examining the socio-political and international dimensions of the crisis.

A key highlight of the event was the attendance of India’s National Security Advisor (NSA), Shri Ajit Doval, KC. The NSA visited the exhibition and attended the panel discussion, underscoring India's deep concern over the plight of minorities in Bangladesh.

The exhibition, curated by FACT (Foundation Against Continuing Terrorism) showcased compelling visual documentation of human rights violations, forced displacements, and attacks on religious minorities, including Hindus, Buddhist, Christians and Ahmadiyya Muslims in Bangladesh. The exhibition aimed to raise awareness and encourage discourse on the urgent need for action.

The exhibition and panel discussion highlighted Vivekananda International Foundation’s commitment to advocate for human rights and foster meaningful discussions on regional security and minority rights, especially the rights of the minorities in Bangladesh.

