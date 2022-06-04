Vizag gas leak: Naidu slams Jagan govt, demands action against culprits

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said strict action should be taken against people responsible for the gas leak incident at a chemical plant in Vizag (Visakhapatnam), where at least 178 women workers fell ill.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister further said all necessary medical treatment should be given to the affected workers.

Also Read| 178 workers fall ill after gas leak in Vizag plant

Hitting out at the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government, Naidu said that neither the administration nor those in charge of management of factories had learnt any lesson even after the massive loss of lives at the LG Polymers factory in Vizag.

"The failure of the government departments and absence of monitoring has become a curse for the public," the TDP chief was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Apart from Chandrababu Naidu, TDP's national general secretary Nara Lokesh also slammed the state government for allegedly not showing any concern to stop gas leak incidents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read| Vizag gas leak: Andhra govt forms joint committee to ascertain cause

The 178 women workers at the chemical plant in Vigaz's Atchutapuram fell sick after they inhaled the gas that leaked at Porus Laboratories Pvt Ltd, a veterinary drugs company. The incident occurred at 12:30pm on Friday.

Initially the number of workers who fell sick was 87, but it went up to 178 by evening.

Anakapalle SP Gautami Sali earlier said all the workers were in stable condition.

An investigation into the incident is underway and the Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday constituted a committee to ascertain the cause of the gas leak.

The committee was formed after Reddy ordered a detailed investigation into the mishap and asked the authorities to take measures to avoid such incidents in future.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON