VK Pandian: 7 things to know about Naveen Patnaik's aide and BJD leader who quit ‘active politics’

VK Pandian, Biju Janata Dal leader and a close aide of outgoing chief minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik, on Sunday quit active politics following the party's defeat in the Odisha assembly elections. Odisha 5T chairman and BJD leader V Karthikeyan Pandian.(PTI file)

"My intent of joining politics was only, only to assist Naveen Babu...Now consciously, I decide to withdraw myself from active politics. I am sorry if I have hurt anyone on this journey. I am sorry if this campaign narrative against me has had a part to play in BJD's loss...," VK Pandian said in a video statement.

The BJP stormed to power in Odisha, ending the 24-year rule of the BJD, by winning 78 seats in the 147-member assembly. The BJD, on the other hand, bagged 51 seats, while the Congress won 14 constituencies, the CPI (M) one. Three Independent nominees also emerged victorious.

The BJD failed to win any of the Lok Sabha seats in the state, with the BJP bagging 20 and the Congress one.

Who is VK Pandian?