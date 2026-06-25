VK Pandian's wife Sujata Rout Karthikeyan joins BJD, Naveen Patnaik clarifies leadership question

Sujata is the wife of Patnaik's close aide and bureaucrat-turned-politician VK Pandian , whom many in the BJD had blamed for the party being voted out of power in the state in 2024 after more than two decades of rule.

Former IAS officer Sujata Rout Karthikeyan formally joined ex-Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal on Thursday, with Patnaik himself announcing her induction into the party at the headquarters Shankha Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

"I would like to welcome Sujata Rout to the BJD. She will be joining the party as a simple member. She has been an IAS officer and held several important positions, including her last assignment where she looked after many women of our state," Patnaik said while announcing Sujata’s induction.

"I am sure, as time passes, she will get used to her new position. She will learn to lead people, particularly women," he added.

Some senior BJD leaders had earlier opposed her entry into the party due to her husband.

Who is Sujata Rout Karthikeyan? Sujata Rout Karthikeyan was an IAS officer of the 2000 batch, who resigned from the civil services on March 13, 2025. She is widely credited with expanding Mission Shakti, the women's empowerment programme of the previous BJD government.

Her entry into active politics comes after her husband, VK Pandian, announced his withdrawal from active politics following the BJD's defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha and assembly elections. While Pandian is often described as an outsider because he is a Tamil Nadu native, Sujata is a native of the Kendrapara district of Odisha.

Pandian stepped away from politics after the electoral setback, while Sujata remained in the bureaucracy before resigning about 9 months after the BJP formed the government in Odisha.

Who will lead BJD in the next assembly elections? Amid speculation that Sujata Rout Karthikeyan could eventually take over the party's reins, Naveen Patnaik asserted that he would continue to lead the BJD in the next elections.

"I would like to repeat again for the information of the media and all other people that, of course, I will lead the BJD in the next elections. I want to make it very clear," he said.

Sujata said she would work sincerely for the people of the state.

"I have availed opportunities to serve the people of Odisha for 24 years under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik. Today, I got the same opportunity again to serve the people of Odisha under his leadership," she told reporters after joining the party.

"I will work for the people of Odisha with sincerity and dedication, with the blessings of Lord Jagannath, party leaders and millions of BJD workers," she added.