Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Vocal for Local” call will be part of school lessons, with the National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT) releasing two special modules that encourage students to embrace indigenous products and take pride in India’s self-reliance journey. ‘Vocal for Local’ to be taught in schools

The modules—’Swadeshi: Vocal for Local’ for Classes 6-8 and ‘Swadeshi and For a Self-Reliant India’ for Classes 9-12—highlight the country’s achievements in space, defence and health while introducing students to traditional crafts and local enterprises.

The initiative is part of NCERT’s effort to integrate contemporary themes into education through supplementary resources, which are available in English and Hindi. Such modules cover contemporary and culturally significant topics and are separate short publications—not part of regular textbooks—taught through projects, posters, discussions and debates in classrooms.

The council has released 20 such modules since launching the series with ‘Constitution Day’ in November 2024, including recent publications on India’s space power, Operation Sindoor and the Partition.

The middle-stage module introduces those in Classes 6-8 to the concept of Swadeshi—literally meaning ‘of one’s own country’—as the practice of using locally made goods and resources. Through hands-on activities, students learn to identify indigenous products at home, from khadi clothes and handloom bags to ayurvedic soaps and Indian spices.

The module explains the five pillars of Atmanirbhar Bharat: economy, infrastructure, system, vibrant demography and demand. It introduces key government initiatives such as Make in India, which aims to boost domestic manufacturing and reduce import dependence; the India Semiconductor Mission to establish chip fabrication and design facilities; and the One District One Product scheme that promotes unique products from each district to boost regional development and employment.

The secondary-stage module goes deeper, examining policies including Start-up India and Digital India alongside Make in India, tracing how these initiatives contribute to national self-reliance.

“By choosing indigenous goods, we can support local communities, preserve cultural heritage, and strengthen the economy and contribute to national prosperity,” the module states, adding that self-reliance empowers India to reduce dependence on other nations.

The secondary-stage module takes a deeper dive into history, opening with excerpts from Modi’s 79th Independence Day address: “The bedrock of a Viksit Bharat is also a self-reliant Bharat.”

It underlines India’s recent strides in self-reliance across sectors. In healthcare, it cites Covaxin’s development and the world’s largest vaccination drive as proof of India’s capacity to innovate at scale. In defence, the country has progressed from imports to producing Tejas fighter jets, Arjun tanks, INS Vikrant and advanced missile systems, it adds.

The module cites Amul’s cooperative revolution, ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 and indigenous semiconductor plants as modern expressions of Swadeshi.

“In a world shaped by globalisation, trade wars, and climate concerns, Swadeshi inspires us to balance global engagement with local strength, ensuring that India grows with dignity, confidence, and sustainability,” the module states.