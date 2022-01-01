Vote out ‘anti-people’ parties in upcoming Assembly polls, urges Mayawati

On the occasion of the new year, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati took the opportunity to take a dig at her political rivals ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections and terming Opposition parties 'anti-people' urged citizens to vote them out in the upcoming polls.

"The elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab are near. On the first day of this New Year, I urge the citizens to take the chance to vote out the anti-people parties in the upcoming polls this year", said Mayawati.

The BSP chief said that the big parties who have been in power in the Centre like BJP and Congress, only show up ahead for state or regional polls by conducting big extravagant rallies.

"The rallies that they hold are out of Central fund which comes from common people's taxes. My party cannot afford such big election rallies even if we want to. BSP is a poor man's party which consists of people like laborers", added Mayawati.

She further said that her party ideology is against holding extravagant rallies.

"As far as election publicity is concerned BSP has its own way of functioning which is different from other parties", added the former UP CM. "Other parties get money from big industrialists and ponzi scams, BSP doesn't", said Mayawati.

Regarding the stampede accident at Vaishno Devi Shrine today, Mayawati expressed her grief and said, "My condolences are with the families of the deceased". "Till now whatever we have come to know from the media reports, it seems to me that the accident happened due to the government's negligence", she added. She urged the government to take note of the accident and take proper measures to avoid such incidents in the future.