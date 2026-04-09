Voting begins across 126 seats in Assam; 722 candidates in fray

Voting began at 7am on Thursday across 126 assembly constituencies under tight security arrangements, with voters queuing outside polling stations ahead of time at many places. Authorities said voters who arrive at the polling station before the voting ends at 5pm will be allowed to vote even after.

A total of 1,51,132 polling personnel have been deployed. (HT PHOTO)

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Over 25 million voters are eligible to vote for 722 candidates, including 59 women, in the fray. Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is contesting the election from Jalukbari, Congress state chief Gaurav Gogoi from Jorhat, All India United Democratic Front leader Badruddin Ajmal from Binnakandi and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi from Sibsagar.

Among the electorate, 6,42,314 are in the age group of 18-19, 2,50,006 are above 80, and 2,05,085 are persons with disabilities. As many as 26,032 people over 85, and 8,373 persons with disabilities have voted through postal ballots.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the people of Assam to vote in large numbers. “I hope that the state’s youth and women voters participate enthusiastically and make this election a celebration of democracy and public duty,” he said on X.

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{{^usCountry}} Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said each voice, each vote matters in the path of building a better Assam and urged voting in large numbers to strengthen democracy and take Assam to new heights. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said each voice, each vote matters in the path of building a better Assam and urged voting in large numbers to strengthen democracy and take Assam to new heights. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the change is palpable in Assam. “In the past 10 years, Assam’s unity has been deliberately weakened; its social fabric strained, its resources exploited, and false narratives spread for political gain.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the change is palpable in Assam. “In the past 10 years, Assam’s unity has been deliberately weakened; its social fabric strained, its resources exploited, and false narratives spread for political gain.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He added that it is time for the people of Assam to come together and defeat the politics of division, exclusion, and apathy with the power of their vote. “Choose a path of unity, welfare, and real development. Your vote can restore Assam’s pride and future. I especially urge first-time voters to step out and vote for harmony and progress.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that it is time for the people of Assam to come together and defeat the politics of division, exclusion, and apathy with the power of their vote. “Choose a path of unity, welfare, and real development. Your vote can restore Assam’s pride and future. I especially urge first-time voters to step out and vote for harmony and progress.” {{/usCountry}}

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Webcasting has been enabled across all 31,490 polling stations. Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed to ensure security at polling stations. Micro observers will oversee polling at sensitive stations. A total of 1,51,132 polling personnel have been deployed.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been in power since 2016, is seeking a third consecutive. The Congress is hoping to return to power in alliance with five parties. The BJP is contesting 90 seats. Its allies, Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland Peoples Party, have fielded from 26 and 11 candidates. The Congress is contesting 99 seats.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Utpal Parashar ...Read More Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times. Read Less

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