VP Jagdeep Dhankhar demands 'respect' as Ashok Gehlot mocks frequent visits

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday sharply reacted to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's snide remark over the former's frequent visits to the poll-bound state, saying "people in authority" mustn't make light of constitutional positions.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Some people are saying why are you coming here again and again... I do not expect people in authority to make light of constitutional positions. This is not good for democracy," he was quoted as saying news agency ANI.

"There must be respect for constitutional positions and all of us in togetherness, hand in hand, in collaboration and coordination with a consensual approach, have to serve the people at large," he added.

He was referring to Gehlot's remark questioning the Vice President's visits to the state.

Also read: Union minister hits out at Gehlot for ‘questioning’ Vice President's visit to Rajasthan

"Have some mercy. He visits and tours the state day and night, is there any logic? What logic is this?," the Indian Express quoted him as saying.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said if the Vice-President keep visiting a poll-bound state, what would people think about him.

He also pointed out that Dhankhar had visited Rajasthan 5-7 times in a few week.

In the last few days, Gehlot has attacked Dhankhar on several occasions

At an event Neemrana on Thursday, Gehlot said politicians mustn't send the Vice President as it is a Constitutional post.

Rajasthan will go to polls later this year.

Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal hit out at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday, saying whether the Vice President needs to take the Chief Minister's permission for coming to his state.

"For the Vice President (Jagdeep Dhankhar), the CM (Ashok Gehlot) said, why is he coming now? So the Vice President will come after getting permission from him?" Meghwal said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON