Union minister hits out at Gehlot for ‘questioning’ Vice President's visit to Rajasthan

Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal hit out at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for questioning of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar's recent visit to the state, saying whether the Vice President needs to take the Chief Minister's permission for coming to his state. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (PTI)

"For the Vice President (Jagdeep Dhankhar), the CM (Ashok Gehlot) said, why is he coming now? So the Vice President will come after getting permission from him?" Meghwal said while speaking to reporters in Jaipur on Thursday.

Ashok Gehlot has objected to Jagdeep Dhankhar’s frequent visits to the state ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections in November.

Speaking about Dhankar's visit, Meghwal said, "It was a central government program for groundnut farmers in Bikaner which he inaugurated. This will benefit our groundnut farmers here."

"Earlier they had to go to Gujarat to get export quality seeds. Now they will be produced here. 2000 farmers participated in the program, and 15-20 thousand farmers are expected to join in the coming times. The Vice President came here for the welfare of farmers," Meghwal elaborated on the purpose of the Vice President's visit.

Attacking Ashok Gehlot for engaging in 'politics' over the Vice President's visit, he said, "The Chief Minister is doing politics on this, this is not right."

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Deputy Leader of Opposition Satish Poonia said on Thursday that when tall leaders come to the state it leads to confidence-building among the party cadres.

"When big leaders come it leads to confidence in the cadres and the message reaches the masses. We will work hard and make the BJP win with a good majority," Poonia said, speaking to reporters on Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP national chief JP Nadda's recent visit to Rajasthan.

Speaking on the message given by Amit Shah and JP Nadda during their recent visit to the state, Poonia said, "The message has been given by (them) to contest the elections strongly and win the elections. We will put all efforts and make BJP win with majority...''

On the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate list for the upcoming state assembly elections, the Deputy Leader of Opposition said, "The list (of candidates) will be prepared in Delhi."

Speaking on the strategy to be adopted by his party to take on the Ashok Gehlot government, Poonia said, "There are many issues against the current government. On top of that there is Modijis charisma and his work, the work of the party organisation. The party symbol and image, Modiji's name and work are our greatest strength."

Rajasthan will go to polls in November this year. The BJP is expected to take on the Congress in the desert state ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections.