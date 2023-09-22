'Sir, aapki kursi…': Jaya Bachchan, Jagdeep Dhankhar's light-hearted exchange in Rajya Sabha | Watch

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan shared a light-hearted exchange in the Upper House of the Parliament during the discussion on women's reservation bill on Thursday. “…Sir aapki kursi bahut mazedaar hai…ye seven star hotel me koi acchi chiz hai to ye chair bahut badiya badiya hai (In this seven-star hotel, if there's anything that's good, it's your rolling chair),” Bachchan said jokingly referring to the newly built Parliament complex. Screengrab of the video of interaction between Jaya Bachchan, Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday.

Her remarks followed as several women MPs across party lines chaired the Rajya Sabha proceedings during the discussion on the reservation bill.

Bachchan hailed the opportunity as a great precedent and asked for it to be continued. “…This shouldn't be cosmetic, otherwise the women of this House will label you a plastic surgeon,” she said, to which Dhankhar jokingly complied saying, “…I know your fire power.”

'Demand for reservation within reservation'

On the bill, the actor-turned-SP leader said her party supports it but demanded that women belonging to Other Backward Classes and the Muslim community should be included in it. She also called for a proper implementation of the bill amid speculation about its earliest possible enforcement, given it depends upon the Census and a delimitation exercise. "If you are really serious about giving tickets to 33 per cent of women... especially to the minority community... You talked about triple talaq. Then give tickets to them (Muslim women). If you are really serious then pass it. You have strength, make the will," she trained guns at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

The bill was unanimously passed in the Upper House, on Thursday, seeking to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha as well as the state legislative assemblies.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the bill aced the legislative test in the Lok Sabha as it was passed by a brute majority of 454 votes in favour and just two against. Later, both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nisha Anand Trainee Content Producer at HT Digital. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music. ...view detail