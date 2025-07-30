Waiter at Goa hotel gets 10 years in jail for raping 63-yr-old employer in 2019

Panaji: A 28-year-old man was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years on Wednesday for allegedly raping his 63-year-old employer in a north Goa hotel in 2019. The convict was 22 when he committed the rape in 2019 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Lalrinnunga Lalfakzuala, a native of Mizoram capital Aizwal, was 22 and had been hired as a waiter at the hotel just two months before he raped his employer in December 2019.

According to the prosecution, the convict broke into his employer’s room at about 2am on December 18 through a window on the balcony and raped her. He also tried to kill her using a pillow.

In her verdict, judge Durga V Madkaikar at the Panaji Fast Track Court, said the injuries on the body of the accused and victim, the hair on the scene of crime, and the blood stains on the bedsheet and pillow clearly establish the prosecution’s case.

“There are some lapses on the part of the investigation in carrying out the investigation, but the same cannot be considered, since the evidence on record is reliable,” she said.

“The doctors and also the experts have corroborated the testimony of the prosecution. The report of the expert as regards the hair of the accused found at the scene of offence and the blood found on the pillow and the bedsheet is that of the victim and the accused is positive,” the judge also said.