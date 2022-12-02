'Walking with Swara Bhasker...': Narottam Mishra asks Congress to clarify stand on Uniform Civil Code

A day after Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that a committee will be formed to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state, several ministers of the state pushed for it at a time Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, is passing through the state. Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra said the party must clarify its stand on the Uniform Civil Code. Walking with Swara Bhasker, Kanhaiya Kumar is not 'Bharat Jodo', the home minister said. "Bharat gets united when Article 370 gets revoked, CAA is implemented and triple talaq is banned," Narottam Mishra said a day after Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker walked with Rahul Gandhi in Ujjain.

"Dear Rahul Gandhi ji, walking with Swara Bhasker, Kanhaiya Kumar and Sushant Singh is not unifying India. India is unified when Article 370 gets revoked, CAA is implemented and triple talaq is banned. Now is the time for one nation and one rule," Narottam Mishra said.

"For appeasement, you had overturned the Supreme Court verdict in the Shah Bano case. The politics of appeasement has hurt the country. I also request Kamal Nath ji to clarify his stand on Uniform Civil Code," the home minister said.

'Who gave them right to marry 4 times?'

As Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the committee at an event on Thursday, he said, ""Why does a man marry more than once? Why are there two sets of (personal) laws in one country? I am going to form a committee." Extending support, minister Arvind Singh Bhadoria said Uniform Civil Code should be implemented in Madhya Pradesh. "Who gave them (Muslims) the right to have four marriages? I see members of a particular community marrying tribal women and then encroaching upon their land," the minister said.

This is a poll issue, nothing else: Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh addressed the issue on Friday and said Uniform Civil Code is just what gets discussed during elections. "In 2018, the Law Commission headed by Justice BS Chauhan submitted a 250-page report which got suppressed. In the report, it was said that the time was not ripe for Uniform Civil Code. This is what I have to say," Jairam Ramesh said.

