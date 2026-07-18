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Wangchuk shifted to Safdarjung Hospital after 21-day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar

Activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital after a 21-day hunger strike as his health deteriorated, triggering a commotion at Jantar Mantar.

Updated on: Jul 18, 2026 08:46 AM IST
By Jignasa Sinha, Gargi Shukla, New Delhi
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Hospitalization of Activist

Sonam Wangchuk was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after a 21-day hunger strike over alleged exam irregularities following Delhi high court directions. (REUTERS)
Sonam Wangchuk was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after a 21-day hunger strike over alleged exam irregularities following Delhi high court directions. (REUTERS)

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar for 21 days over alleged examination irregularities, was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital early on Saturday morning after medical experts and the Delhi High Court advised immediate hospitalisation owing to his deteriorating health, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Sanichar Sharma said, “As per orders of the Hon’ble High Court and on expert medical advice due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care.”

“While complying with the orders of the Hon’ble High Court, the protestors tried to create an obstruction, in which a slight commotion ensued. However, police exercised maximum restraint and conducted the exercise safely. We request the protestors at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the place at the earliest,” Sharma added.

A statement issued by Safdarjung Hospital said, “This is for your kind information that Mr. Sonam Wangchuk has been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. He is currently being examined by the treating doctors. An official press note will be issued shortly.”

According to the police, Wangchuk was shifted to the hospital in compliance with the directions of the Delhi High Court and following medical advice. The police also appealed to the protesters to end their agitation, saying, “We request the protestors at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the place at the earliest.”

The move triggered a commotion at the protest site, during which Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and other supporters were allegedly detained by the Delhi Police.

A post by Dipke on social media later showed him claiming that he had been “beaten up and put under detention” by Delhi Police.

DCP Sachin Sharma denied that police beat up Dipke or any protesters. He said they were only trying to remove Sonam Wangchuk.

Neha, one of the students on hunger strike for 21 days, also alleged that the police tried to remove them as well. “The police came and detained Sonam Wangchuk, and also wanted to detain several students who are sitting on hunger strike. However, several students formed a human chain and prevented police from detaining them,” an All India Students' Association (AISA) student activist Abhigyan Gandhi said, adding, “The students are still on their hunger strike.”

Meanwhile, Dipke, who led the CJP protest for 29 days at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities, has announced that he will be on an indefinite hunger strike from today.

“The Delhi High Court directed that the health of Sonam Wangchuk should be monitored and any intervention should only take place if his health condition deteriorates. His health is monitored by our medical team 2-3 times a day and he himself posts videos on a daily basis giving update about his health which has been stable. The Delhi police has misinterpreted that court order and in the guise of that order detained him. The detention is a contempt of court’s order,” CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said.

The march to the Parliament on July 20 will be carried out as planned, said a CJP representative while addressing the protesters.

The agitation has drawn support from students, civil society groups and several opposition leaders in recent weeks.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Sonam Wangchuk hospitalized?

Sonam Wangchuk was hospitalized due to his deteriorating health condition after being on an indefinite hunger strike.

What caused the commotion at the protest site?

The commotion at the protest site was triggered when supporters tried to obstruct police actions during Wangchuk’s hospital transfer.

How long has the protest been ongoing?

The protest has been ongoing for 29 days.

What are the demands of the protest?

The protest demands the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities.
 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jignasa Sinha

Jignasa Sinha is a Principal Correspondent who's writes on Delhi crime, gender and labour.

sonam wangchukjantar mantarhunger strike
Follow India news real-time updates and the latest news covered on Hindustan Times, featuring today's critical updates on Sonam Wangchuk LIVE and more across India.
Follow India news real-time updates and the latest news covered on Hindustan Times, featuring today's critical updates on Sonam Wangchuk LIVE and more across India.
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