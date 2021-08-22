Want to check whether Aadhaar card is genuine or fake? Here's how to do it

The importance of Aadhaar card today is such that it is needed to open a bank account or to get vaccinated against Covid-19, filing income tax returns etc. Given its importance, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) recently warned that "not all 12-digit numbers are Aadhaar." Also, in recent days, several cases of fraud, involving the Aadhaar, have been busted in different parts of the country.

Therefore, it has become important to determine whether an Aadhaar card is genuine or not. Here's how to do it:

(1.) Visit the official UIDAI portal. Once there, click on "My Aadhaar," and then, from the drop down menu, click on "Verify an Aadhaar number" under "Aadhaar Services."

(2.) Next, enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number, followed by captcha verification. Then, click on "Proceed to Verify."

(3.) If the number entered by you is valid, you will be redirected to a new page that will show your Aadhaar card number, along with details such as age, gender and state.

(4.) The page will mention if it was even issued in the first place. If the card was never issued, it is obvious that the card for which the verification is being sought is fake.

About Aadhaar:

Aadhaar is a unique identity number that was launched in January 2009. The data for Aadhaar is collected by the UIDAI, which is statutory authority body established by the Government of India. The body comes under the jurisdiction of the Union ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY).