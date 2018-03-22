Want to meet Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for a govt job, says wife of Indian killed in Iraq
Dipali Tikadar ’s husband Samar was kidnapped along with 38 other Indians in Iraq in 2014 by the Islamic State.india Updated: Mar 22, 2018 11:43 IST
Distraught with the news of her husband’s death in Mosul, Dipali Tikadar now harbours just one wish: a meeting with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to seek a government job.
Dipali’s husband Samar Tikadar was kidnapped along with 38 other Indians in Iraq in 2014 by Islamic State. External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj announced in Parliament on Tuesday that all 39 men were dead.
“I will tell the CM when I meet her about my poor financial condition, and appeal for a government job. I think she will understand my situation,” Tikadar, a mother of two, said.
Over the past four years, she had been toiling hard to make ends meet for her two children with a hope that her husband’s return will change their life for better.
“I thought after Samar returns, our days of hardship would be over. But now, I don’t know what to expect from life,” Dipali Tikadar told PTI.
She is staring at an uncertain future with little means to provide for her children. Her son Sudip is preparing for Class 10 board exams and daughter Sharmistha is studying in Class 4.
“I want a government job so that I can arrange for the education of my children,” the 35-year-old woman said.
The tin shed over her mud house in Nadia district, along the Indo-Bangladesh border, is also in need of immediate repair, but Tikadar says she has no money.
“I get Rs 4,800 as an Integrated Child Development Service worker. It is not enough to run a family. Please arrange to take me to chief minister Mamata Banerjee,” she pleaded.
Samar Tikadar had left for Iraq in 2011, much like Khakon Tikadar -- both residents of Chapra Mahakhola area of Nadia district, close to India-Bangladesh border. Their families last heard from them early 2014 before the abduction by IS militants.
Minister of state for external affairs VK Singh has said that it would take the government eight to 10 days to bring back the remains of the 39 workers.
Dipali Tikadar, however, is not keen on visiting Kolkata airport to receive her husband’s remains.
“Even if I get scope to go to the airport to receive the remains of my husband, I won’t go. I am too depressed to handle the situation,” she said, adding that the Nadia administration has collected blood samples from Samar’s siblings for a DNA test.
Profession: CarpenterLast conversation: June 2014, told family he was being held hostage
Survived by: Parents, wife, kids
Profession: Steel fitterLast conversation: June 2014, told his wife that he had been abducted
Survived by: Wife, 3 kids
Profession: LabourerLast conversation: Spoke generallly days before abduction
Survived by: Wife, 3 children
Profession: LabourerLast conversation: June 2014, Called wife and said he was fine
Survived by: Wife, son
Profession: LabourerLast conversation: June 2014, told kin he had been abducted
Survived by: Mother, four sisters, brother
Profession: LabourerLast conversation: Early June 2014, said he was fine
Survived by: Parents
Profession: CarpenterLast conversation: No contact with family since he left for Iraqin April 2014
Survived by: Wife, 2 children
Profession: LabourerLast conversation: June 2014, told kin terrorists had abducted them
Survived by: Wife, 2 childrenKAMALJEET SINGH, 30
Profession: LabourerLast conversation: In 2014, asked about daughter who was born after he had left for Iraq
Survived by: Parents, wife, daughter
Profession: LabourerLast conversation: June 2014, informed family about abduction
Survived by: Wife, 2 children
Profession: CarpenterLast conversation: June 2014, asked family to approach govt for his release
Survived by: Mother
Profession: LabourerLast conversation: Said he was being held hostage
Survived by: Wife, two sons
Profession: LabourerLast conversation: June 2014, to inform family of his abduction by the IS
Survived by: Wife, 2 children
Profession: LabourerLast conversation: June 2014 said he was fine
Survived by: Parents
Profession: LabourerLast conversation: June 2014 informed family of abduction
Survived by: Wife, 2 children
Profession: Crane operatorLast conversation: June 2014, said he had been captured by IS
Survived by: Parents, brother
Profession: LabourerLast conversation: May 2014, told kin they need not worry
Survived by: Parents
Profession: LabourerLast conversation: June 2014, told kin he had been detained
Survived by: Mother, wife, sons
Profession: LabourerLast conversation: June 2014, informed family of abduction and war breaking out
Survived by: Parents
Profession: LabourerLast conversation: Early 2014, told sister to take care of parents
Survived by: Parents, sister
Profession: CarpenterLast conversation: June 2014, Surjit said he had been abducted by IS terrorists
Survived by: Mother, wife, sonMALKEET SINGH, 26
Profession: LabourerLast conversation: Told kin IS was taking Mosul in 2014
Survived by: Father, brotherOTHERS FROM PUNJAB:
Nand Lal, Harish Kumar, Sukhwinder Singh, Balvir Chand (acc to govt data)
Profession: Machine operatorLast conversation: June 2014, told his kin he was nabbed. Called again on to say passports were taken
Survived by: Parents, brothers
Profession: CookLast conversation: June 2014, told wife he was abducted him and spoke of an injury to foot
Survived by: Parents, brother, wife, 2 children
Profession: JCB operatorLast conversation: June 2014, informed his brother that he had been taken hostage
Survived by: Parents, grandmother and an elder brother
Profession: MechanicLast conversation: June 2014, informed family there had been an attack on the place he lived in
Survived by: Parents, wife, daughter, sonWEST BENGAL
Profession: LabourerLast conversation: June 2014, told his wife that he would return next year. Asked about the well being of mother and kids
Survived by: Wife, son, daughter, mother
Profession: LabourerLast conversation: June 2014 Spoke to wife about the general well being of his children
Survived by: Wife, son, daughterBIHAR
Profession: Contract worker with ULT Project companyLast conversation: June 2014, told brother his workplace was being shifed to another location. Referred to facing some difficulties
Survived by: Parents, brother
Profession: LabourerLast conversation: June 2014, spoke generally about his and family’s well being
Survived by: Wife, two children and parentsOTHERS FROM BIHAR:
Adalat Singh, Sunil Kumar Kushwaha, Dharmendra Kumar and Raju Kumar Yadav (to be verified) (According to govt data)