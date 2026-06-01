...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Wanted in six criminal cases, man shot dead in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district

A criminal wanted in six cases was shot dead by unknown assailants in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, a team led by the SSP is investigating the case. 

Updated on: Jun 01, 2026 11:11 am IST
PTI |
Advertisement

A man, wanted in six criminal cases, was shot dead by unidentified armed assailants in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, police said on Monday.

A special team led by Muzaffarpur's superintendent of police has been formed to investigate the killing of Sharma, wanted in six criminal cases(Representative/PTI)

The incident occurred on Sunday night at the basement of an apartment, Icon Towers, on Amar Cinema road in the city, a senior officer said.

The deceased, identified as Govind Sharma, used to live in the apartment on rent.

"The incident occurred between 9.45 pm and 10 pm on Sunday in the basement of the apartment where Sharma was present. Five live cartridges and six empty shells were recovered from the spot," Muzaffarpur SSP Kantesh Kumar Mishra told reporters.

A forensic team arrived at the crime spot and collected evidence, he added.

Sharma had been named in six criminal cases, including murder cases, in the past. He was an accused in the murders of former Muzaffarpur mayor Sameer Kumar and property dealer Ashutosh Sahu, another officer said.

 
muzaffarpur bihar criminal man shot
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Wanted in six criminal cases, man shot dead in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.