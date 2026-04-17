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Wanted Maoist Sahdeo Mahto among four ultras killed in Jharkhand encounter

Those killed were identified as Sahdeo Mahto alias Anuj, a veteran commander who had previously escaped custody during the 2011 Chaibasa jailbreak

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 04:38 pm IST
By Raj Kumar
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Security forces on Friday dealt a major blow to Left-Wing Extremism in Jharkhand, killing four hardcore Maoists, including a senior regional commander, in a fierce encounter in the Khapia forest area of Hazaribagh.

Two AK-series rifles, one Colt AR-15 and one INSAS rifle were recovered from the spot. (HT Photo)

A CRPF personnel familiar with the development said that elite commandos of the 209 CoBRA Battalion, along with local police, acted on precise intelligence inputs and launched a targeted operation against a squad led by Sahdeo Mahto alias Anuj, a notorious regional committee member (RCM).

“The encounter began around 2pm when the Maoist group opened fire on the advancing troops, leading to an intense exchange of fire. After a half-hour encounter four Maoists were neutralised,” a senior official said.

Those killed were identified as Sahdeo Mahto alias Anuj, a veteran commander who had previously escaped custody during the 2011 Chaibasa jailbreak; Natasha, a special zonal committee member and wife of Sahdeo Mahto; Budhan Karmali, an area commander; and Ranjeet Ganjhu, also an area commander, sources said.

 
jharkhand hazaribagh crpf maoists
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / Wanted Maoist Sahdeo Mahto among four ultras killed in Jharkhand encounter
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