‘Wanted to discuss Gujarat hooch tragedy, you suspended me’: AAP MP slams BJP

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh - among 22 suspended from Rajya Sabha this week - on Thursday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party government over the hooch tragedy in Gujarat, where it is in power. Singh brushed off demands that he apologise to the Chair of the Upper House over 'unparliamentary' protests that led to his suspension, and said the AAP would continue to raise 'fundamental issues', such as the deaths in Gujarat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh said he 'repeatedly requested the Chair and the government for an answer' on how spurious liquor is being sold in a state where liquor is fully prohibited but was suspended.

"I gave a notice under Rule 267 and was repeatedly requesting the Chair and the government for an answer... But the government did not give any answer. I was suspended," he said.

Also read: Oppn's 50-hour protest: Idlis, chicken tandoori and fruits on the menu

"The government is saying MPs should apologise. We are saying BJP should apologize to the people of Gujarat for the death of 55 people due to poisonous liquor."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dozens have died in Gujarat's Botad district after consuming illegal liquor. At least 97 more have been admitted to hospitals in Bhavnagar, Botad, and Ahmedabad.

On Wednesday the Rajya Sabha adopted a motion to suspend Singh for his 'unruly behaviour'.

Also read: ‘Adjusting with whatever we have’: CPI MP on 50-hour relay protest by Oppn

This was a day after he tore some papers and threw them at the Chair.

A total of 27 MPs - 23 from the Rajya Sabha and four from the Lok Sabha - have been suspended so far, during frenzied protests by the opposition in the monsoon session.

Suspended MPs today are in the second day of a 50-hour relay strike.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON