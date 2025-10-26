‘Waqf Act will be thrown into dustbin’: Tejashwi’s new poll promise in Bihar; BJP hits back

INDIA bloc's chief ministerial face for Bihar election, Tejashwi Yadav, courted controversy on Sunday over his remarks that if his alliance comes to power, the Waqf (Amendment) Act would be “thrown into the dustbin.” ‘Waqf Act will be thrown into dustbin,’ says Tejashwi, BJP hits back

Addressing rallies in the Muslim-majority districts of Katihar and Kishanganj, Tejashwi Yadav accused chief minister Nitish Kumar of supporting communal forces and promised change if RJD-Congress comes to power.

“Nitish Kumar has always supported such forces, and it is because of him that the RSS and its affiliates are spreading communal hatred in the state as well as in the country. The BJP should be called 'Bharat Jalao Party'. If the INDIA bloc comes to power in the state, we will throw the Waqf Act into the dustbin,” PTI news agency quoted Tejashwi Yadav.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, passed by Parliament in April, has been hailed by the BJP-led NDA as a measure for transparency and empowerment of backward Muslims and women. The opposition, however, has criticised it, alleging it infringes on Muslim rights.

Yadav further said that his father, RJD supremo, Lalu Prasad Yadav, never compromised with communal forces in the country. He added that the upcoming election is a fight to protect the Constitution, democracy, and brotherhood.

The controversy first erupted on Saturday after RJD MLC Mohammad Qari Sohaib claimed that if Tejashwi Yadav becomes Bihar CM, "all bills will be torn apart, including the Waqf bill." The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has since criticised the statement, questioning how a state government could override a law passed by the central government.

Controversy over central law BJP national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain condemned the statements, saying, “RJD people are from the era of jungle raj. They do not know that the law (Waqf Amendment Act) passed by the central parliament has also been approved by the Supreme Court... Such statements are being made to mislead the public... The Waqf Amendment Act has been passed... RJD is completely disappointed and frustrated,” reported news agency ANI.

Manoj Tiwari also slammed Tejashwi's statement, saying, "These people are already confusing the public. The Waqf Board bill is passed in Parliament, not in the assembly... One should speak according to one's capacity... You should talk about what is in your capacity,” ANI quoted the BJP MP in Patna.

Meanwhile, Janshakti Janata Dal chief and Tejashwi's brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, said, "What he (Tejashwi Yadav) will do or not is his choice, but an atmosphere that Muslim brothers are being targeted should not be created,” PTI reported.

Poll scenario The Mahagathbandhan has named Tejashwi Yadav as its CM candidate for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, with Mukesh Sahani of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) as Deputy CM candidate.

The elections will see a direct contest between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan, while Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party plans to contest all 243 Assembly seats.

Voting will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with counting and results on November 14.