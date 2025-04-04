Congress MP, AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi move Supreme Court against Waqf Bill

Congress MP Mohammad Jawed and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi have moved the Supreme Court against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi.(PTI)

The Waqf Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 members voting in favour and 95 opposing it on Thursday. It was passed in the Lok Sabha early April 3, with 288 members supporting it and 232 against it.

In his plea against the bill, the Congress MP has argued that the bill imposes "arbitrary restrictions" on Waqf properties and their management, undermining the religious autonomy of the Muslim community, according to PTI.

The plea, filed through advocate Anas Tanwir, said the bill discriminated against the Muslim community by “imposing restrictions that are not present in the governance of other religious endowments”.

Owaisi, in his plea, has argued that the provisions in the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, "brazenly violate the fundamental rights of Muslims and the Muslim community", according to Live Law.

Earlier today, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh announced that his party would soon move the Supreme Court to challenge the constitutionality of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

“The INC will very soon be challenging in the Supreme Court the constitutionality of the Wakf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. We are confident and will continue to resist all assaults of the Modi Govt on the principles, provisions, and practices that are contained in the Constitution of India,” Jairam Ramesh wrote on X.

He also cited a series of laws the Congress has challenged in the court, including the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, or CAA.

Ramesh noted the challenge to CAA, the 2019 amendments to the Right to Information Act, 2005, the validity of the amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules (2024), and intervention to uphold the letter and spirit of the Places of Worship Act, 1991, were being heard in the Supreme Court.