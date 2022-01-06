War of words, Channi govt in dock over PM Modi convoy collapse

An unprecedented breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security in Punjab on Wednesday sparked a major political row with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying the Congress was targeting the PM and putting him in harm’s way, and the ruling party in the state blaming a last-minute schedule change for the lapse.

Union home minister Amit Shah attacked the Congress, saying it owed an apology to the people, and the home ministry has asked the Punjab government for a detailed report, even as several BJP leaders said the buck must stop with the state’s chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

“Today’s Congress-made happening in Punjab is a trailer of how this party thinks and functions. Repeated rejections by the people have taken them to the path of insanity,” he said, adding that the home ministry sought a detailed report on the incident.

Channi dismissed the allegations, and said his government had no information about the PM’s plan to travel via road from Bathinda airport to Ferozepur.

“There was no prior information. I worked till 3am to convince farmers to clear all routes. All roads were cleared by Wednesday morning. Had they told us about the road travel in advance, we would have made proper arrangements,” Channi told reporters. “We respect our PM...there was no security lapse of any kind and there was no situation of any attack.”

After being stuck for around 15-20 minutes, the PM headed back to Bathinda airport, cancelling his visit to the memorial and a rally in Ferozepur.

Modi was travelling by road from Bathinda to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala, around 120km away. He was supposed to take a helicopter, but inclement weather force prevented the chopper from taking off. After travelling for about 100km, the PM’s convoy was blocked by around 200 protesters near Piareana village in Ferozepur district on the Moga-Ferozepur national highway.

Punjab goes to the polls in early 2022.

BJP president JP Nadda accused the Punjab government of trying all “possible tricks” to scuttle the PM’s programme. “Protesters were given access to the PM’s route while the Punjab CS (chief secretary) and DGP (director general of police) gave assurances to SPG (special protection group) that the route is clear,” Nadda tweeted.

He also claimed that Channi refused to get on the phone to address the matter.

Congress accused the BJP of “doing politics” over the issue. Channi alleged that the attendance at the BJP’s rally in Ferozepur was thin, and that only 700 people had turned up for arrangements made keeping 70,000 people in mind. “May be this was why the PM decided to go back,” he added.

“Modi ji, How’s the Josh?” tweeted Youth Congress chief BV Srinivas -- a statement that led to strong criticism from BJP leaders, including Union minister Smriti Irani and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi.

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar broke ranks with his party colleagues. “It is against Punjabiyat. A secure passage for the Prime Minister of India to address BJP’s political rally in Ferozepur should have been ensure. That’s how democracy works,” he said.

Former chief minister Amarinder Singh, a BJP ally, called for Channi’s resignation, and asked for President’s Rule in the state.

At a press conference in Delhi, Irani said there was a need to answer questions on who gave a false go-ahead to the cavalcade and who leaked information about the PM’s route. “Who in the Punjab government gave information about the Prime Minister‘s route to individuals who planted themselves atop the flyover?” she asked.

“I am sure the nation shares our outrage at this incident. We know that the Congress party hates Modi but today they tried to harm the PM of India. Such is the breakdown of law and order in the state of Punjab that the DGP police claims he is incapable of providing security support to the Prime Minister‘s office, the Prime Minister security detail,” she added.

The Shiromani Akali Dal, an erstwhile ally of the BJP, said there was a complete breakdown in law and order. “The CM is incompetent to run the state,” said Sukhbir Singh Badal, SAD chief.

