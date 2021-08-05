Wary of Covid-19 spread, states make RT-PCR reports mandatory: Check full list

In the wake of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) showing resurgence in some regions of the country, many state governments have made it mandatory for the people coming from outside to carry a proof of testing, and in some cases, vaccination certificates.

The main reason for concern is the Delta variant of Covid-19, which was believed to be the cause behind a spike in cases during the second wave of infection.

The decision has also been taken by the state governments keeping in mind the upcoming festival season, a time when many people make travelling plans. The Centre too has asked the people of the country to be careful during this time and not let down their guards. Some of the festivals which will be celebrated in days and months to come are Onam (August 21), Raksha Bandhan (August 22), Janmashtami (August 30) and Ganesh Chaturthi (September 10).

Here are the states which have made carrying of documents mandatory:

Tamil Nadu: The southern state has made RT-PCR and Covid vaccination certificates for people coming from Kerala. The decision has been taken as the numnber of Covid-19 cases have been increasing in Kerala. Two days ago, it recorded the highest single-day spike since May 29.

Karnataka: This is yet another state which has made RT-PCR negative report mandatory for those coming from Kerala. Karnataka has included Maharashtra in the list.

Himachal Pradesh: The hill state has made RT-PCR report showing a person is free from Covid mandatory for all the incoming tourists. The test report should not be older than 72 hours, an order from the Himachal Pradesh government said.

Chhattisgarh: The RT-PCR report is mandatory to enter Chhattisgarh too, according to an order from the Bhupesh Baghel government. The rule will be effective from August 8.

Goa: The state, which is very popular among tourists, has also made RT-PCR mandatory.