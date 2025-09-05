‘Was eating away my money’: UP man’s chilling confession after killing wife in Gorakhpur

A man was arrested on Thursday after he shot his wife dead in a crowded market in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur on Wednesday evening following a dispute over divorce proceedings, police said. Vishwakarma Chauhan tells police he felt ‘no regret’ after shooting wife dead in Gorakhpur market(X/@Gorakhpurpolice)

The incident took place around 8 pm when the accused, identified as Vishwakarma Chauhan, confronted his wife Mamta Chauhan outside a photo studio in the Gorakhpur market. He was arrested shortly after the shooting.

According to an NDTV report, during interrogation, the man told police that he felt “no regret” for killing his wife as “she was eating away all money.”

Police said the accused, Vishwakarma, was arrested by Shahpur police on charges of committing murder, adding that one illegal pistol used in the incident, three live cartridges and two empty cartridges were recovered from his possession.

After argument, fired two bullets

The CCTV footage cited by the news channel showed that after a heated argument, Chauhan pulled out a pistol and fired two rounds at Mamta.

One bullet hit her chest while another struck her hand, causing her to collapse on the spot, Shahpur SHO Neeraj Rai said, reported Times of India.

According to police, the couple had been married for 14 years and were undergoing divorce proceedings. They also have a 13-year-old daughter. Mamta was living separately with the child and had been demanding child support and transfer of farmland before agreeing to the divorce, officials said.

She was rushed to a nearby private hospital but doctors declared her dead on arrival, police said.

Mamta, who hailed from Khajni, worked at a private firm on Bank Road, while Vishwakarma lived in a rented house on Jail Road. Their daughter had been staying with Mamta in a rented accommodation in Shahpur’s Geeta Vatika area.