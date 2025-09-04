Man shoots estranged wife dead in market in UP's Gorakhpur after dispute, held

A man shot his estranged wife in a market in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur on Wednesday evening, after an argument broke out between them. The accused allegedly fled the spot after shooting the woman, but was nabbed by the police.(PTI File Photo/representational)

The incident took place around 8 pm in the Gorakhpur market, where the woman had gone to a studio for photographs, India Today reported. The accused, Vishwakarma, and his wife Mamta alias Mukti Chauhan, 30, were involved in a property dispute for the past ten years, and had been living separately for one-and-a-half-years.

The accused allegedly fled the spot after shooting the woman, but was nabbed by the police, and is being interrogated. The victim, who was bleeding heavily, was rushed to a private hospital, where the doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Mamta, who hailed from Khajni, was employed in a private company on Bank Road, while Vishwakarma lived in a rented house on Jail Road. The couple had a 13-year-old daughter, who was staying with Mamta in a rented room near Geeta Vatika in Shahpur area.

Mamta had gone to a photo studio to have her photograph clicked. Vishwakarma arrived on a bike and waited outside the studio, Times of India reported. After Mamta came outside, an argument broke out between them, following which Vishwakarma drew out his pistol and fired two shots at Mamta.

One of the shots hit the victim's chest, while the other hit her hand, causing Mamta to collapse. An investigation is underway in the case, with the accused in police custody, Times of India quoted Shahpur SHO Neeraj Rai as saying.