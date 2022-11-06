‘Was upset with SC move to strike down sedition law provisions’: Kiren Rijiju

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju has expressed his displeasure at the Supreme Court’s decision to keep the sedition law in abeyance, saying that despite the Centre’s submission of intending to bring changes in the law, the top court passed the judicial order.

“We told the Supreme Court that the government is thinking about changing the provision of the sedition law. Despite that, the court struck down the provisions of the sedition law. I was very upset about it,” Rijiju said while speaking on ‘Reforming Judiciary’ at an event organised by TV channel India Today on Friday. “That is when I said everyone has a Lakshman Rekha (or limit) that they should not cross,” he added.

The apex court suspended pending criminal trials and court proceedings under Section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code in May this year.

On increasing the retirement age of the judges, he said: “We are not increasing the retirement age of the judges. I think 65 (years) for the Supreme Court and 62 for the high court is okay.” “If any step needs to be taken, it will be taken but right now there is no plan.”

He added: “There is a misconception that due to large vacancies, there is a pendency of cases...We are getting into the real issue of delivering faster justice to people.”

In the last eight and a half years of the Narendra Modi government, nothing has been done to undermine the authority of the judiciary and judges, he said.

“But the judiciary should not get into the role of the executive. Who should run the country? Should the judiciary run the country or the elected government?”

“When judges make oral comments, it gets wide coverage even though such comments have no bearing (on the case) whatsoever. A judge should speak through his or her order instead of making unnecessary comments and inviting criticism.”

