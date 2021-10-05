Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Waste management firm to carry out sanitation work in Ayodhya
india news

Waste management firm to carry out sanitation work in Ayodhya

Published on Oct 05, 2021 10:03 AM IST
The company selected for carrying out sanitation work in Ayodhya will do door-to-door garbage collection in the 15 wards of the city. (PTI Photo/Representative use)
By HT Correspondent

Om Swachtha Corporation, a Gujarat-based solid waste management company, will carry out sanitation work in 15 wards of Ayodhya Dham (old Ayodhya). In the rest of the city (old Faizabad), the company will carry out mechanised sweeping and look after streetlights.

Vishal Singh, Ayodhya Municipal Commissioner, said following directives of the state government, sanitation work was outsourced through a tender process.

Seven companies participated in the process. After scrutiny of financial and technical bids, Om Swachtha Corporation emerged as the top contender. Among seven companies, the top three were selected on basis of their financial bids. Om Swachtha Corporation’s financial bids were lowest, said an official of the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation. The company’s focus will be on door-to-door garbage collection in the 15 wards.

Also Read: Ayodhya’s futuristic 3D model to hog limelight at UP Urban Conclave

The corporation plans to upload details of all three companies on its website.

Garbage collection is a major issue in Ayodhya Dham with flow of tourists increasing due to the ongoing construction of Ram Mandir. Around 1,900 sanitation workers of the corporation have failed to keep the town clean, said an official.

