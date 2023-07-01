Watch: 1st batch of pilgrims begin Amarnath Yatra from J&K's Ganderbal

The annual Amarnath Yatra with the first batch of pilgrims began on Saturday from the Baltal base camp in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district. In a video posted by news agency ANI, the batch of 3,488 pilgrims can be seen walking with some people riding horses.

First batch of Amaranth yatra pilgrims leaves from Baltal base camp to holy cave.( Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times)

On Friday night, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha lagged off the pilgrims from the Jammu base camp.

The annual Amarnath Yatra

The 62-day pilgrimage which began on Saturday will undertake a 12-km journey from the base camp to the holy cave shrine located at an altitude of about 13,000 feet. Over three lakh pilgrims have registered themselves for the yatra, reported news agency PTI. The yatra takes the traditional 45-km Nunwan route in South Kashmir’s Pahalgam and the comparatively shorter 16-km Baltal route in Ganderbal.

The pilgrimage will culminate on August 31.

Arrangements for the Yatra

The officials have made several arrangements for the pilgrims including night domination through night-vision devices, snipers, drone systems, bomb disposal squads, dog squads, counter IED equipment and vehicle repair and recovery teams. Several civil rescue teams and avalanche rescue teams have also been deployed on the pilgrimage's route keeping in view the cloudburst during the Amarnath Yatra last year which had killed 15 pilgrims. Along with this, earth movers have been placed at the holy cave and at multiple locations enroute for emergencies.

Jammu and Kashmir deputy commissioner Shyambir told PTI that volunteers and mountain rescue teams have been posted along the track. “The yatris can seek their help if needed…The yatra would not be possible without the support of the local people,” he said.

Meanwhile on Thursday, LG Sinha and northern army chief lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi visited the base camps to review the arrangements.

(With inputs from agencies)