Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Watch: 4 exotic animals found in passenger’s luggage at Chennai airport

Watch: 4 exotic animals found in passenger’s luggage at Chennai airport

india news
Published on Nov 29, 2022 10:58 PM IST

The exotic animals were seized under the Customs Act, 1962 read with Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

The passenger came from Bangkok, and further investigation into the case was on, said officials.
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Four exotic animals, smuggled from Bangkok, Thailand, through checked-in luggage, were seized by customs officials in Chennai on Sunday. Reportedly, the dusky leaf monkeys were found dead upon arrival, while the pygmy marmosets were sent back to Bangkok. The exotic animals were seized under the Customs Act, 1962 read with Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

“Based on intel, on 27.11.22 a pax arriving from Bangkok was intercepted by Customs and on examination of his checked-in baggage, 2 Pygmy Marmoset & 2 dusky leaf monkeys (dead) were found and seized under CA,1962 read with Wildlife act,1972. Further investigation is under progress”, the Chennai Customs tweeted. Details about the accused are yet to be known.

Pygmy Marmosets live in the Amazon region of Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, and northern Bolivia. They make their home and live in forest trees or bamboo thickets near or alongside rivers and floodplains, and are of orange-brown colour.

The dusky leaf monkey is in dark grey colour with white coloured patches, surrounding its eyes. This colour pattern is supplemented by a light head crown and a creamy white stomach patch. The dusky leaf monkeys are known to live up to 25 years in captivity.

Earlier in August, customs officials at the airport had intercepted a male passenger carrying species of rare animals.

The passenger had arrived from Bangkok. Post examinations, the officials recovered one DeBrazza Monkey, fifteen KingSnakes, five Ball Pythons, and two Aldabra Tortoises from the checked-in baggage

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens....view detail

Topics
chennai custom duty chennai airport
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP