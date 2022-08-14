Watch: 75 artistes perform Jaya Hey 2.0 ahead of 75th Independence Day

To commemorate India's 75th Independence Day, 75 singers and musicians from across the country came together to sing Jaya Hey 2.0, a musical tribute by the Ambuja Neotia Group.

Sourendro Mullick and Soumyojit Das, better known as the Sourendro-Soumyojit duo, conceptualised, music composed and directed Jaya Hey 2.0, which is a rendition of the full five verses of Bharat Bhagya Vidhata aka Jana Gana Mana, written by Rabindranath Tagore in 1911. The song had five stanzas. However, only the first stanza was adopted as our National Anthem in the 1950s.

“The essence of India as a nation lies in her plurality and unity in diversity. Many have sacrificed their lives to give us our freedom. It is essential that every individual of this county remembers that and collectively make a conscious effort to keep the essence alive," said Ambuja Neotia chairman Harshavardhan Neotia.

"As a Group, we had earlier created a similar version of the complete song of Jana Gana Mana in collaboration with 39 performers. This year, paying tribute in reverence to the 75 years of Indian Independence, we have joined hands with 75 singers and musicians to seek inspiration in the words of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. Let us sing in unison and bow down before the souls who earned us our freedom. Personally for me, the verses fill me with immense pride for being an Indian and give me hope to overcome any obstacle that life throws at us,” added Neotia.

75 artists who performed Jaya Hey 2.0

Amjad Ali Khan, Asha Bhosle, Hariharan, Kavita Krishnamurti, Shreya Ghoshal, P. Unnikrishnan, Bombay Jayashri, Papon, K S Chithra, Rewben Mashangva, Rashid Khan, Ajoy Chakrabarty, Hariprasad Chaurasia, L. Subramaniam, Ambi Subramaniam, V. Selvaganesh, Swaminathan Selvaganesh, Harshavardhan Neotia, Benny Dayal, Bela Shende, Teejan Bai, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Anup Jalota, Shubha Mudgal, Harshdeep Kaur, Salim Merchant, Parvathy Baul, Shankar Mahadevan, Sujatha Mohan, Shweta Mohan, Rakesh Chaurasia, Purbayan Chatterjee, Shaan, Kalpana Patowary, Amit Trivedi, Mahesh Kale, Kumar Sanu, Somlata Acharyya Chowdhury, Shantanu Moitra, Amrit Ramnath, Srinivas, Sadhana Sargam, Kailash Kher, Parveen Sultana, Mame Khan, Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Sivamani, Vikku Vinayakram, Rhythm Shaw, Jayanthi Kumaresh, Alka Yagnik, Lou Majaw, Rekha Bhardwaj, Suresh Wadkar, Malini Awasthi, Rupam Islam, Tetseo Sisters, Mohit Chauhan, Aruna Sairam, Vishal Dadlani, Usha Uthup, Bindu Subramaniam, Omkar Dhumal, Amaan Ali Bangash, Ayaan Ali Bangash, Shilpa Rao, Anupam Roy, Pratibha Singh Baghel, Rahul Deshpande, Udit Narayan, Parthiv Gohil, Anwesshaa, Javed Ali, Mahalakshmi Iyer and Sourendro-Soumyojit.

This Independence Day celebration comes at a time when India, like most countries, is limping back to normaly after suffering serious blows owing to Covid-19 impacts, which crippled normal life and marred economic activities.

The government had launched a host of programmes, including 'Har Ghar Tiranga', in the run-up to the 75th anniversary of the independence.

