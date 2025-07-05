Watch: Aaditya, Amit Thackeray hug, shake hands as Supriya Sule looks on at mega rally

Uddhav and Raj were not the only Thackeray cousins who came together after years to celebrate ‘Marathi Pride’ in Mumbai on Saturday. Their sons - Aaditya Thackeray and Amit Thackeray - also came together to show their support. Aaditya Thackeray and Amit Thackeray posed for photos in a display of camaraderie at the joint victory rally at Worli, in Mumbai on Saturday. (@ShivSenaUBT_ X/ANI Photo)

In a video, Uddhav’s son Aaditya and Raj’s son Amit are seen standing side by side, folding their hands in gratitude to the people present at the rally amid roaring cheers.

Just then, National Congress Party leader and MP Supriya Sule comes, takes their hands and makes them stand next to Raj and Uddhav as all the leaders pose for photos. While Aditya stands next to his uncle Raj, Amit follows suit and stands next to his uncle Uddhav.

In another video, Amit and Aaditya shake hands and hug in a show of camaraderie. They then stand side by side, sharing a side hug while posing for photos, followed by cheers from the audience.

The mega Thackeray reunion, which transcended generations of the political family, came as they celebrated the rolling back of two government resolutions issued earlier by the state government to introduce Hindi as a third language in Maharashtra schools, a move that triggered a major language row in the state.

A reunion after 20 years

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray shared the stage after 20 years to stand together in opposition to what they call imposition of Hindi onto Marathi people. During an address at the rally, which was attended by thousands of supporters, Raj Thackeray said that what Shiv Sena founder and his uncle Balasaheb Thackeray could not do, Devendra Fadnavis did - bringing the two cousins together.

“Uddhav and I are coming together after 20 years… What Balasaheb Thackeray could not do, thousands others couldn't do, Devendra Fadnavis managed to do that," Raj Thackeray said.

Uddhav criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is in power in Maharashtra and the Centre, for allegedly imposing the agenda of “Hindi, Hindu, Hindustan” on India. “We will protect the ideology of Hindutva, in Marathi language,” he said.