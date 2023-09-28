Video: Ahmedabad spa owner thrashes, drags 24-year-old business partner

A 24-year-old girl was beaten, assaulted and dragged by hair outside a spa by her business partner in Gujarat's Ahmadabad. The incident, which happened on September 25, came to light after a CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media. Mohsin is currently on the run. (File)

In the 4-minute-long video, Galaxy Spa owner Mohsin is seen repeatedly thrashing a Northeast woman, who was his business partner, and even tearing her clothes apart. He was also seen dragging her by her hair across a balcony on the spa premises, where the incident happened, India Today reported.

Police found out during interrogation that she was Mohsin's business partner. An argument between the duo turned violent, following which Mohsin thrashed and dragged the victim.

The investigation on the matter began on September 27 after the Ahmedabad Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Mohsin after the video went viral.

Tripura politician Pradyot Debbarma, former head of Tipra Motha, shared the video and condemned the assault on a woman; a northeast woman. "This footage is horrible . To see any woman let alone someone from our Northeast region treated like this is outrageous. I hope @AhmedabadPolice takes cognisance and takes action against these men," he wrote.

The woman did not file a complaint against Mohsin until two days after the incident happened, India Today reported. However, it was when the Bodakdev police reached out to her through a social worker and counselled her, she filed a complaint against the accused.

As per India Today, Mohsin is currently on the run.

