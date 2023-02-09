Watch: Ajmer couple romance on moving bike in viral video, case filed

Rajasthan police have filed a case after a purported video of a couple romancing on a bike in Ajmer went viral on Monday. The video circulating online showed the woman seated in front and opposite to the man riding the bike from Regional College Crossroads to Nausar Valley.

Responding to the video, the official Twitter handle of Rajasthan police tagged Ajmer police to initiate action against the culprits. Ajmer police informed in subsequent tweets that the motorcycle has been seized and further investigations are on. Identified as Sahil, a resident of Fay Sagar Road in Ajmer, an India Today report stated that the Christian Ganj police station had summoned the couple. Cases have been registered under IPC sections 336- (endangering life), 279- (negligent act) and 294- (in public place) committing obscene act).

Netizens criticised the duo for the irresponsible behaviour and the danger it poses to other travellers.

Incidents of couples engaging in public displays of affection on bikes have been reported from Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand recently.

Last month, a 23-year-old man was arrested by the Lucknow Police after an alleged video of him romancing a girl while driving the scooter in Hazratganj area went viral. Police tracked the scooter, arrested Vickey Sharma, the driver, and slapped cases under IPC Sections 294 and 279. “A video came to light yesterday showing a man and a minor girl sitting on a scooter in an inappropriate manner, under Hazratganj police station in Lucknow. A case was filed under IPC sec 294, 279. Driver Vicky Sharma, 23, was detained and his scooter has been seized,” a police officer told news agency ANI.

