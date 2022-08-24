Watch: An explosion & suspicious movement along LoC amid failed infiltration bid

A video of two terrorists reportedly belonging to Pakistan-based terror outfits moving suspiciously along the Line of Control (LOC) in Nowshera sector of Jammu & Kashmir’s Rajouri district before an explosion takes place has emerged amid reports of a failed infiltration bid.

The explosion captured in a CCTV footage, shared by news agency ANI, was confirmed by the Army as being triggered by one of the terrorists stepping over a landmine. The Army had managed to prevent the infiltration bid.

“On the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt in Nowshera sector,” said Defence spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand.

“In reconnaissance by a quadcopter, two bodies of infiltrators have been observed. The area is being scanned further,” he added.

An official said as their bodies are lying in the minefield, retrieving them will take time.

The latest infiltration bid in the Naushera sector comes close on the heels of the arrest of a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) guide, who also worked for an intelligence unit of the Pakistani army, in an injured condition on Sunday.

Tabarak Hussain (32), a resident of Sabzkot village of Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was arrested for the second time in the past six years while trying to infiltrate into this side from across the border.