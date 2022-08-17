Kashmiri Pandit killing: House of terrorist attached, kin held for sheltering him

The Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) administration on Wednesday attached the house of a terrorist believed to have killed a Kashmiri Pandit a day earlier while his father and three brothers were arrested for allegedly sheltering him.

Police said Adil Wani killed Sunil Kumar Bhat in an orchard in Shopian on Tuesday and later took shelter at his home in Kutpora. “The security forces launched a cordon and search operation but Wani, a categorised terrorist of the banned Al-Badr outfit, fled under the cover of darkness after hurling grenades at the approaching police party,” police said in the statement.

Additional director general of police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar, who confirmed Wani’s house has been sealed, on Tuesday said he and his accomplice will be either arrested or killed.

Police last month attached five houses in Srinagar saying they were used as hideouts and the terror acts were allegedly planned there. They have so far attached 10 houses in Kashmir this year citing similar reasons.

Four members of the region’s minority community have been among eight civilians killed since May 1 in targeted killings .

Bhat, 48, a fruit farmer, was shot dead and his relative Pitambar Nath Bhat was injured in the attack on them on Tuesday.

J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said the terrorists responsible for the killing will not be spared. Terror outfit Kashmir Freedom Fighters took credit for the attack. The group is widely seen as a front for the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.