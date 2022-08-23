Home / India News / J&K BJP leader’s body found hanging from tree in Kathua

J&K BJP leader’s body found hanging from tree in Kathua

india news
Published on Aug 23, 2022 11:52 PM IST

A villager saw the body of BJP leader Som Raj hanging from a tree in Hiranagar town in Kathua district and informed the police, the officials said, adding that the body had blood stains.

The body of a missing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was found hanging from a tree in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Tuesday, officials said. (Representative use)
The body of a missing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was found hanging from a tree in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Tuesday, officials said. (Representative use)
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

The body of a missing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was found hanging from a tree in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Tuesday, officials said.

Police have formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the incident.

A villager saw the body of Som Raj hanging from a tree in Hiranagar town in the morning and informed the police, the officials said, adding that the body had blood stains.

According to the officials, Raj was missing for the past three days but the family did not register a complaint.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Kathua, RC Kotwal told reporters that an SIT, led by a sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), has been constituted to probe into the death of the BJP leader.

He said investigation has started under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide) of the Code of Criminal Procedure and the post-mortem exam of the body has been conducted. “Results are awaited,” he added.

“Deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing away of our old colleague and senior BJP leader Shri Som Raj (Soma) in Hiranagar, District #Kathua . May God rest his soul,” Union minister Jitendra Singh said in a post on Twitter.

A person named by the deceased’s family members in connection with the incident will be questioned, the SSP said.

Raj’s body was handed over to his family and it was cremated, the police said.

The family alleged that he was murdered and demanded that the government provide justice to them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out