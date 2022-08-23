Assault weapons, ammo recovered from farm along Pakistan border in Ferozepur
Security agencies in Punjab on high alert in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mohali district on Wednesday
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday recovered assault weapons and pistols suspected to have been smuggled from Pakistan during a patrol along the border in Punjab.
Also read: Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Bambiha gang threatens Bishnoi, Goldy Brar
Three AK-47 rifles along with six magazines, two M-3 sub-machine guns with four magazines and two pistols along with two magazines were found in a farm in the Ferozepur sector around 7am, an official spokesperson said.
The weapons, wrapped in packets, were spotted by the patrolling troops and they are suspected to have been smuggled in from Pakistan. “The BSF has lodged a complaint in this connection with the local Lakho ke Behram police station in Ferozepur district and the seized weapons have also been handed over to them,” the spokesperson said.
Security agencies are on high alert in Punjab in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mohali district on Wednesday.
Bomb hoax in Ferozepur
Reports of a bomb found on the boundary wall of Ferozepur city police station kept the police on toes on Tuesday. A transistor was found on the wall of the police station in the heart of the city, triggering panic.
Ferozepur senior superintendent of police Surendra Lamba also reached the spot but during examination it was found to be a normal transistor not an explosive.
-
Karnataka : Congress postpones protest in Kodagu due to prohibitory orders
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said with district administration clamping prohibitory orders in Kodagu, his party has decided to "postpone" its protest by laying a siege to district police headquarters, as government's orders should not be defied. Speaking to reporters here, he said the protest was a party programme and not personal, so after discussion with state president and leaders, it has been decided to postpone it.
-
Northern railways to soon restore services on unaffected portions of Kangra Valley heritage line
Three days after the bridge on Chakki River was washed away in a flashflood, Northern Railway officials said repair works were being carried out at war footing, and services will soon be resumed on unaffected portions of the Kangra Valley heritage track. The officials said it may take longer to restore services on the Pathankot-Joginderngar narrow gauge line,which has been damaged at several places due to shooting stones, and flashfloods.
-
Karnataka: Elephants and dogs roped in to catch leopard in Belagavi
The Karnataka Forest Department has launched an operation to catch a leopard which has been spotted at various locations in Belagavi. As a precautionary measure, many schools in Belagavi have been shut for the last two weeks. The leopard is said to be on the premises of the Golf Club of Belagavi located in the centre of the city.
-
‘My food my choice’: Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra on BJP's meat remark
Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress stalwart Siddaramaiah's son, Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, came to his father's defence after the state BJP targeted the leader of opposition for allegedly visiting a temple after eating meat. The incident happened in the communally sensitive Kodagu district, where police imposed prohibitory orders from August 24 to 27 earlier today, to maintain law and order. BJP leaders accused Siddaramaiah of hurting religious sentiments.
-
Sonali Phogat’s autopsy to be conducted in Goa on Wednesday
The Goa Medical College and Hospital has constituted a two-member committee of forensic specialists to conduct the post-mortem examination on Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sonali Phogat who passed away at her home in Goa's Anjuna on Tuesday morning of suspected heart attack. The Anjuna police have registered a case of unnatural death, but said that they do not suspect any foul play.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics