Watch: Anurag Thakur gets emotional on visit to Sujanpur, his first constituency

Union youth affairs and sports minister Anurag Thakur on Friday broke down during an election meeting in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh.

Thakur became emotional while speaking to party workers in his Lok Sabha constituency of Sujanpur as he recalled his and his father's interactions with them. He could constantly be seen clearing his throat and wiping his eyes.

Thakur also thanked the employees for treating their families with consideration and love. He said, "My father has been made chief minister from a small district of Hamirpur, and I have been appointed a Union minister. I am a Union Minister in a cabinet that had former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi, Chandra Shekhar, and LK Advani among its members.

He said that after reaching Sujanpur, he had grown quite emotional and had to gather a lot of confidence to speak on stage, but he was still unable to control his tears. He urged the employees to aggressively support the party candidate.

Himachal Pradesh will vote on November 12 to elect its next government, the counting of votes will take place on December 8, and the results will be announced the same day. Himachal Pradesh has a total of 68 assembly constituencies, with 35 being the majority mark.

