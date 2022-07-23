Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Watch | Trucks reach Arpita Mukherjee's home where ED seized cash worth crores

Agency officials have reportedly found more than ₹21 crore, besides at least 20 mobile phones from Mukherjee's residence. Premises of several others, including minister Paresh Adhikari and senior officials, were also raided since Friday.
Video grab of a truck reaching Arpita Mukherjee's home in south Kolkata. (ANI Twitter)
Updated on Jul 23, 2022 04:37 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized cash worth crores from the residence of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of West Bengal minister Partha Mukherjee, a truck (on RBI duty) carrying a large number of boxes reached her home at a posh society in south Kolkata on Sat.

The ED has detained Mukherjee, while Chatterjee has been arrested in connection with its investigation into the alleged school jobs scam. According to reports, agency officials have found more than 21 crore, besides at least 20 mobile phones from Mukherjee's residence.

Chatterjee, who is the secretary general of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, was the state education minister when the scam took place. He was arrested after around 26 hours of grilling in connection with the probe since Friday morning. Premises of several others, including minister Paresh Adhikari and senior officials, were also raided since Friday.

Officials said Chatterjee was not cooperating with ED officers who were questioning him since Friday morning. He was taken to the ESI Hospital in Joka and a medical check-up was conducted on him.

Chatterjee was the state education minister from 2014 to 2021. He had been grilled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April and May this year in connection with the scam.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

