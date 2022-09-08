Watch: Bangladesh PM dances with Rajasthani artists who greet her at Jaipur airport

The many colours of diversity were on display at Jaipur airport as Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday received a warm welcome from Rajasthani artists at the Jaipur airport.

In a video posted by news agency ANI, Hasina can be seen greeting the officials at the airport after deplaning and then joining the artists who were dancing to drum beats. She also posed for a picture with the performers, dressed in vibrant traditional attire.

Also Read | In India, Sheikh Hasina remembers ‘supreme sacrifice of 1971 war heroes’

Hasina, who is on a four-day visit to India, arrived at Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan earlier in the day to offer prayers. She and her delegation reached the Jaipur International Airport by a special aircraft, and was received by state education minister B D Kalla and top officials.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Upon her arrival at Jaipur airport earlier today, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina grooved with the local artists who had gathered there to welcome her. pic.twitter.com/Mk8qf5xDEG — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2022

The delegation stayed for a while at the VIP lounge of the airport before leaving for Ajmer by road.

Heavy security was put in place for Hasina’s visit to the dargah. No additional devotees were permitted on the premises, and the shrine's market was closed in line with the regulations used during the arrival of a country's head of state. She was also greeted with a red carpet at the dargah.

Read | 'Our shared history...': President Murmu to Sheikh Hasina during meeting

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra held an extensive discussion with Hasina on a wide range of bilateral issues as they decided to start negotiations on a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) to sustain momentum in the bilateral ties.

During Hasina's visit, both countries signed seven memorandums of understanding (MoUs). These agreements were signed after delegation-level talks were held at the Hyderabad House.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON