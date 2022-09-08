Home / India News / Watch: Bangladesh PM dances with Rajasthani artists who greet her at Jaipur airport

india news
Published on Sep 08, 2022 04:59 PM IST

Sheikh Hasina, who is on a four-day visit to India, arrived at Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan earlier in the day to offer prayers.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina grooved with the local artists who had gathered at Jaipur airport to welcome her in Rajasthan.
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Sohini Goswami

The many colours of diversity were on display at Jaipur airport as Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday received a warm welcome from Rajasthani artists at the Jaipur airport.

In a video posted by news agency ANI, Hasina can be seen greeting the officials at the airport after deplaning and then joining the artists who were dancing to drum beats. She also posed for a picture with the performers, dressed in vibrant traditional attire.

Hasina, who is on a four-day visit to India, arrived at Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan earlier in the day to offer prayers. She and her delegation reached the Jaipur International Airport by a special aircraft, and was received by state education minister B D Kalla and top officials.

The delegation stayed for a while at the VIP lounge of the airport before leaving for Ajmer by road.

Heavy security was put in place for Hasina’s visit to the dargah. No additional devotees were permitted on the premises, and the shrine's market was closed in line with the regulations used during the arrival of a country's head of state. She was also greeted with a red carpet at the dargah.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra held an extensive discussion with Hasina on a wide range of bilateral issues as they decided to start negotiations on a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) to sustain momentum in the bilateral ties.

During Hasina's visit, both countries signed seven memorandums of understanding (MoUs). These agreements were signed after delegation-level talks were held at the Hyderabad House.

(With inputs from agencies)

    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

