Watch: Bengaluru building razed after foundation started to collapse last night

A four-storey building in Bengaluru's Mahalakshmi Layout limits was demolished by the city's civic authorities on Wednesday after the foundation of the building started tiling on Tuesday night following the heavy rains. This is the fourth building collapse incident in Bengaluru in a little over two weeks.

There has been no casualty as the municipality was put on an alert on Tuesday night and the residents were evacuated to safety. Reports said this was one of the buildings which the authorities identified as a vulnerable one and a notice was also served on them. Following the notice, two families of the eight evacuated while six continued to stay demanding the return of their lease and an amount of ₹1 to 1.5 lakh by the owner. On Tuesday night, the families were moved to a government school. Some families went to their relatives' places and the evacuation operation went on till 2am.

Then on Wednesday, the building was razed while the authorities are looking for the owner of the building. The owner and contractors are being booked and FIR will also be registered, reports said quoting a minister.

On October 7 a five-storey apartment in Kasturi Nagar collapsed only a day after seven died in Belagavi following building collapse. On September 27, a 70-year-old building in Bengaluru's Lakkasandra area caved in.

