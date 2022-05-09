Watch: Bhupesh Baghel says BJP turning Lord Ram into 'Rambo'

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for "turning Lord Ram into a warrior-like figure" and Hanuman into a "symbol of anger" to further the politics of polarisation". Baghel added that the portrayal of Lord Ram and Hanuman as aggressive figures over years isn't good for society.

"We believe in Lord Ram as Maryada Purushottam (an ideal) and always think of Ram-Rajya. But in past years, efforts have been made to show him as a Rambo. Similarly, Hanuman, an epitome of devotion, knowledge and power, is being portrayed as angry. This is not good for society," Baghel said.

Baghel recently inaugurated an ambitious project the 'Ram Van Gaman Paryatan Paripath' or a tourism circuit to map the route that devotees believe the deity took during his exile from Ayodhya.

The project has been started by the state government to preserve the memories of Lord Rama's 14-year exile period and to promote the culture and tourism of Chhattisgarh.

Nine key locations of the route of Lord Ram’s exile, known as ‘Ram Van Gaman Path’, were identified last year for beautification work, the CM had earlier said.

“The aim of Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit is to preserve the memories linked to Lord Ram’s stay in the state during his exile from Ayodhya. When it comes to places of religious significance, Chhattisgarh has a long list to offer to tourists,” Baghel said.

