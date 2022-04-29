Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
WATCH | Bihar woman, whose son was in jail, massages cop inside police station

The cop has been identified as SI (sub-inspector) Shashi Bhushan Sinha and Saharsa district SP (superintendent of police) Lipi Singh has taken cognisance and ordered a probe.
Bihar police officer caught on camera getting massage from woman whose son is in jail(@UtkarshSingh_)
Updated on Apr 29, 2022 12:09 PM IST
ByAvinash Kumar

A Bihar cop has been caught on camera getting a massage from a woman inside a police outpost in Saharsa district in an incident captured on video and circulated widely, much to the embarrassment of the state's law and order force. Police sources said the woman was at the Darhar police station to ask the cop for the release of her son from jail.

The cop has been identified as SI (sub-inspector) Shashi Bhushan Sinha. Saharsa district SP (superintendent of police) Lipi Singh has taken cognisance and has ordered a probe.

"The OP in-charge suspended with immediate effect after a enquiry report submitted by SDPO Santosh Kumar. We have sought a detailed report against the SI and the officer will face departmental proceedings," she said.

In the video - which Hindustan Times has been told is a month old - SI Sinha, then in-charge of the Darhar outpost in Saharsa district's Nauhatta - is sitting in his room as he receives a massage from the woman. He is in a semi-nude state - with just a towel around his midriff.

As one woman is massaging him another can be seen sitting in front of them.

The cop can be heard talking with a lawyer on the phone and telling him that the woman is poor and he had somehow arranged 10,000 as bail. A copy of the FIR, contact details, etc. will be sent Monday, he can be heard saying.

A copy of the video was tweeted by journalist Utkarsh Singh.

Hindustan Times has not been able to independently verify the video.

It is believed the video was shot and shared by one of the constables at the outpost.

